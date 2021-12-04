'Ballad of a White Cow' wins at Turkish film festival

Produced by Gholamreza Mousavi, “Ballad of a White Cow” was screened at the competition section of the 11th edition of the Crime and Punishment Film Festival and won the Best Film Award of the festival.

The synopsis of 'Ballad of a White Cow' read, "Mina's life is turned upside down when she learns that her husband was innocent of the crime for which he was executed, so she starts a silent battle against a cynical system for her own and her daughter's sake."

The cast includes Maryam Moghadam, Alireza Sani Far, and Pouria Rahimi Sam.

'Ballad of a White Cow' was also screened at the Tribeca Film Festival in the US. It has also won third place in the Competition Audience Award section of the 71st Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale) in Germany.

The film has recently won the Best Film Award of the 34th "Der Neue Heimfilm" film festival in Austria.

International Crime and Punishment Film Festival is a themed festival that aims to make a cultural impact on the theme of justice, using art and science's impactful language and to enrich the socio-cultural life, regarding people's rights and freedom.

