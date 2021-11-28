  1. Culture
'The Son' wins award at Minsk Intl. FilmFest. Listapad

TEHRAN, Nov. 28 (MNA) – The Iranian film, 'The Son' has won an award at the 27th Minsk International Film Festival Listapad in Belarus.

Iranian director Nushin Meraji’s debut movie “The Son” won the best young cinema award at the Minsk International Film Festival Listapad in Belarus.

The film is about forty-year-old Farid, who lives with his mother. He is very vulnerable and escapes loneliness, but in the meantime tries to prove himself independent and supportive of his mother.

However, her sudden death makes Farid frustrated. To escape from this unfamiliar situation, he clings to anyone he encounters outside home to make this loneliness bearable, but he does not know how to communicate and the situation gets worse each time.

'The Son' has already won the best film award at the main competition section of the Moscow International Film Festival.

The 27th edition of the Minsk International Film Festival Listapad was held in Belarus from November 20 to 26. The winners were awarded on Friday, November 26, 2021.

