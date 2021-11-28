Iran to hold 2nd special fair in Syria to showcase products

The 5-day exhibition, which is organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Silence of Iran as well as the Ministry of Economy and Foreign Trade of Syria, will be attended by dozens of Iranian companies in addition to one 150 investors and industry owners from Iran.

The Iranian companies will showcase their products in the fields of hospital and medical equipment, medicine and treatment, construction industry, architecture, agriculture, husbandry and poultry, gas, oil and petrochemicals, police and security equipment, food and water and electricity in the exhibition.

KI/IRIB