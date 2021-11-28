  1. Economy
Iran to hold 2nd special fair in Syria to showcase products

TEHRAN, Nov. 28 (MNA) – Iran second special exhibition in Syria is scheduled to open in the presence of Iranain Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade Seyed Reza Fatemi Amin on Monday at the Damascus International Fair.

The 5-day exhibition, which is organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Silence of Iran as well as the Ministry of Economy and Foreign Trade of Syria, will be attended by dozens of Iranian companies in addition to one 150 investors and industry owners from Iran.

The Iranian companies will showcase their products in the fields of hospital and medical equipment, medicine and treatment, construction industry, architecture, agriculture, husbandry and poultry, gas, oil and petrochemicals, police and security equipment, food and water and electricity in the exhibition. 

