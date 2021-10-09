Iran, Syria continue economic development despite sanctions

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who arrived in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Saturday morning after visits to Russia and Lebanon, met and held talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

In the meeting, the strengthening and deepening of bilateral relations between the two countries were emphasized, according to a readout of the meeting by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

They also exchanged views on developments in Afghanistan, Yemen, Iraq and Syria.

The Iranian Foreign Minister called the extensive communication and meetings between the high-ranking officials of the two countries as showing the depth of relations between Iran and Syria and congratulated Syria on its political, international and field victories.

Amir-Abdollahian also said that the positive diplomatic space in the recent UN General Assembly meetings could be used as a testimony to show that had changed in favor of Syria.

Explaining the policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards the developments in Afghanistan, he stated that Iran is in contact with all parties in Afghanistan, including the Taliban, and invites them to form an inclusive government.

During the meeting, the Syrian President stated that in the short time that has passed since his last meeting with the Iranian foreign minister, many changes had taken place in favor of both nations.

"We were able to hold the presidential elections successfully. The US withdrawal from Afghanistan shows the emergence of new axes and the decline of the Western axis," the Syrian president said.

Al-Assad also noted, "Countries in the region and Afghanistan's neighbors know that the United States does not accept to be held to account for its actions and policies in Afghanistan. The Islamic Republic of Iran has the capability and must enter into negotiations with its neighbors and other countries in order for Afghanistan to succeed because the Americans want to create differences between Afghanistan's neighbors."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has this capability and must enter into negotiations with its neighbors and other countries in order for Afghanistan's developments to succeed because the Americans want to create divisions among Afghanistan's neighbors," the president said.

Bashar al-Assad also stated, "We are interacting with the Constitutional Committee within the framework of Syria's national interests, and not through interfering and imposing foreign views."

Regarding the developments in Syria's Idlib, he stressed the end of the occupation and the return of all occupied territories to Syria.

Referring to the pragmatism of the new government in the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Iranian foreign minister said, "We have a plan for sustainable economic development, which we will pursue despite the continuation of oppressive sanctions against Iran."

Amir-Abdollahian added, "Of course, we will return to the Vienna talks soon, and we will consider the issue of verification and receiving the necessary guarantees for the fulfillment of the obligations from the Western parties. If these negotiations are concluded, we will use them to accelerate the implementation of our country's development plan, otherwise, we will not stop the progress of the program."

The following is video footage of the meeting between president Al-Assad and FM Amir-Abdollahian:

