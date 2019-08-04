Iranian firms to participate in 61st Damascus International Fair

Bahman Hosseinzadeh Managing Director of Iran International Exhibitions Company (IIEC), told SANA’s reporter in Tehran that holding the 61st edition of Damascus International Fair shows Syria’s recovery from the crisis, adding that Iran wants to increase its investments in Syria.

Hosseinzadeh said the fair is an ideal opportunity for improving trade exchange, and that Iranian companies are eager to participate in it, noting that a special company has been licensed to arrange Iranian participation in the fair.

In a similar statement, Mehdi Saeedozakerin, CEO of Pars Rastak company for organizing fairs and conferences said that around 100 Iranian companies will be participating in the fair, which represents an important opportunity for them to showcase their products in the fields of infrastructure and technical and engineering services needed by the Syrian market.

In turn, Mohammadreza Modoudi, acting head of the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), said this year will mark the biggest Iranian participation in the fair, with active participation by the public and private sectors and companies and more cooperation.

For his part, Hamidreza Shirian, Director General of Palermo Ceramics and Tiles, said that the fair is a major opportunity for learning about the needs of the Syrian market and showcasing products, noting that Iran has 175 factories that produce ceramics and tiles.

Set to be held from 28 August to 6 September, Damascus International Fair in Syria is an international exhibition held in Damascus annually since 1954 and is one of the oldest, majestic and largest international exhibitions in the Middle East. The exhibition is attended by dozens of countries from different continents and hundreds of Syrian, Arab and international companies distributed over 45 different wings.

MNA/SANA