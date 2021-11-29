Iranian industry min. arrives in Damascus for economic talks

Fatemi Amin is scheduled to meet and hold talks with the Syrian Prime Minister, as well as some other Syrian ministers.

The inauguration of Iran's second special exhibition in Syria is part of his trip to Syria. 164 Iranian companies are going to showcase their products in the exhibition.

The exhibition is the largest Iranian exhibition that will be held in Syria.

The Iranian companies will showcase their products in the fields of hospital and medical equipment, medicine and treatment, construction industry, architecture, agriculture, husbandry and poultry, gas, oil and petrochemicals, police and security equipment, food and water, and electricity in the exhibition.

Fatemi Amin will chair the Iranian delegation in all the commercial and economic meetings with the Syrian side.

