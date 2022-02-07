  1. Economy
Iran to produce 104 mn tons of petrochemicals by yearend

TEHRAN, Feb. 07 (MNA) – Deputy Oil Minister and CEO of National Petrochemical Company (NPC) Morteza Shah-Mirzaei said that Iran's petrochemical production capacity has now reached above 90 million tons per year and will reach 104mn tons by yearend.

"The capacity of the petrochemical industry before Iran Revolution was equal to 1.5 million tons, said that now Iran's petrochemical production capacity has reached over 90 million tons per year and by the end of next year it will reach 104 million tons," said Shahmirzaei at the opening ceremony of the 15th Iran Plast International Exhibition.

"By the end of the 8th development plan, the petrochemical capacity will increase to 200 million tons," he added. 

"In recent months, negotiations have been held to export petrochemical products to various countries," the Iranian official said. According to him, methanol production will increase to 40mn tons as is one of the basic products of the petrochemical industry.

