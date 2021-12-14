Kish to host 12th Intl. Maritime Industries Exhibition

Prestigious domestic and international companies will showcase their latest achievements and innovations in maritime industries to the public view.

Introducing high potentials and capabilities of the country in the field of production, trade and services related to the maritime industries and maritime tourism, identifying and introducing obstacles and weaknesses in these industries, trying to attract the support of relevant governmental organizations from functionaries of these industries, creating suitable platforms to attract investors, taking advantage of existing capacities and familiarize concerned officials with the latest products, innovations and capacities in other countries as well as making effort to reach the global standards are of the main objectives of the exhibition.

Establishing relations between maritime universities and maritime companies, promoting product-export approaches to other countries and establishing trade relationships with foreign partners, attracting the attention of officials to the necessity of sea-based development as a national necessity as well as establishing relationships with knowledge-based companies relevant to the maritime industries are of the other objectives behind organizing this international exhibition.

Manufacturers and suppliers of maritime equipment, shipbuilding and repair industries, maritime and port services, offshore equipment will showcase their latest achievements in this edition of the exhibition.

The 12th Iran International Maritime Industries Exhibition will be held on Kish Island on January 17-20, 2022.

