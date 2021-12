The 6th International Exhibition of Agricultural and New Irrigations systems known as the 2021 Iran Agri Show in short kicked off at the venue of Tehran International Permanent Fairground in the north of the Iranian capital.

Some 150 local companies are attending the exhibition to showcase their latest achievements in the field of irrigation, animal feed, greenhouses, and agricultural mechanization.

The exhibition will run until Dec 8, 2021.

