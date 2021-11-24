Iran delegation arrives in Iraq on Gen. Soleimani terror case

The purpose of the Iranian delegation's visit to Baghdad is to follow up on the assassination case of Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Iraq’s Second-in-Command of Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi.

Upon the arrival of the Iranian delegation to the Iraqi capital Baghdad, the Chairman of Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council Faiq Zidan met and held talks with visiting Iranian delegation, Al-Ahad News reported.

The Iranian delegation’s visit to Baghdad came as Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had previously emphasized at a meeting of Special Committee for legal and international prosecution case of former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his companion to pursue the case and bring them to justice.

While commemorating the name and memory of Iran’s top general martyr Soleimani, a national and international anti-terror hero, the Iranian foreign minister had stressed the key role of US officials and government in committing this unforgivable crime.

In the course of his visit to Baghdad in Sept., Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had reiterated that the US government is responsible for the assassination of Iran’s top general Martyr Soleimani and must be punished for its heinous action.

Former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Iraq’ Second-in-Command of Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and their companions were assassinated at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3, 2020, at the behest of former US President Donald Trump.

Following this criminal act committed by the United States, the Iraqi Parliament approved a plan to expel foreign troops from the country.

