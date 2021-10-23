The International Islamic Unity Conference kicked off in the Iranian capital of Tehran in the presence of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on Tuesday.

World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought has scheduled the 35th edition of the Islamic Unity Conference for October 19-24 ending with the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH), also known as the Islamic Unity Week.

Over 500 Muslim scholars, intellectuals, and religious figures attend the 35th edition of the Islamic Unity Conference, held virtually due to COVID-19 circumstances. World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought has decided to hold the 35th event on the theme of "Islamic Unity, Peace, and Avoidance of Division and Conflict in the World of Islam."

On the sidelines of this international conference, Mehr News Agency correspondent asked Aziz Hasanovic, the Mufti of Croatia various questions on the latest developments in the region.

Following is the text of the interview with him:

What is your opinion about the personality of Martyr Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani? If we ask you to describe Martyr Soleimani in one sentence, what would you say?

We have heard about Martyr Qasem Soleimani. We were deeply saddened to hear of his martyrdom. But there are thousands of General Soleimani in Iran.

We will not forget Soleimani's memory and thought until the Day of Judgment.

God Almighty knows everything, and we, as Muslims, try to arrange our affairs according to the will of God. We will meet Martyr Soleimani on the Day of Judgment, God willing.

How do you assess the situation in Afghanistan?

I've traveled to Afghanistan three times during the war. The Afghan people live in a very difficult situation.

I hope that the situation of Afghan people, especially the situation of refugees, will be improved. And We try to help them.

Today, many Afghan immigrants enter Iran, and I think there are about four million Afghans living in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Interview by Marzieh Rahmani