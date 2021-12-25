Iran, Azerbaijan charted roadmap to enhance ties: FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has said that during his Wednesday trip to Azerbaijan, the two nations charted a roadmap to further enhance ties.

"During official visit to Baku, we agreed to open a new chapter," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian posted on his Twitter account to give a report in brief on his one-day trip to Baku on Wednesday.

The Iranian foreign minister further said that in "cordial meeting" with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev as well as his Azeri counterpart and the parliament speaker, they "charted a roadmap to further enhance ties."

Martyr Soleimani brought security to region, world: Cleric

Tehran Interim Friday prayers leader said that Martyr Soleimani created security for Islamic Ummah, people of the region, the entire world and Europe.

On the occasion of 2nd anniversary of the martyrdom of Iran’s top general Martyr Qassem Soleimani who was assassinated by the US terrorist forces in Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 03, 2020, Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabifard Tehran Provisional Friday Prayers pointed to the bravery and sacrifices of Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in the fight against ISIL and terrorist movements and said that Martyr Soleimani brought peace and security to the Islamic Ummah, people in the region and world as well as Europe.

Gen. Bagheri congratulates Christian counterparts on New Year

Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Bagheri in a message to his Christian counterparts on Friday congratulated them the arrival of New Year.

"With due respect, I would like to sincerely congratulate the arrival of December 25, the anniversary of the birthday of the Holy Prophet, the herald of happiness and dignity of humanity, the Messenger of peace and friendship, the true manifestation of kindness and herald of justice, Jesus Christ (peace be upon him) and the beginning of 2022 to you and the armed forces of your country," General Bagheri wrote in a congratulatory message on Thursday.4

Gharibabadi blasts US for voting against HR resolutions at UN

The secretary of Iranian Judiciary's Human Rights Council Kazem Gharibabadi has lambasted the United States for voting against two human rights resolutions adopted by the United Nations General Assembly.

The secretary of Iranian Judiciary's Human Rights CouncilKazem Gharibabadi, who also serves as the Judiciary's deputy for international affairs, said on Twitter "Bad News For Human Rights: the US has voted against 2 important UNGA resolutions: Resolution on condemning all forms of racism. The US and Ukraine voted against, 49 abstained and 130 in favor. This resolution is proposed since 2015 and the US has voted against it every time."

80% of Iran's demands are included in Vienna draft: EU source

A European source has reportedly claimed that during the last two rounds of talks between Iran and the P4 + 1, the Iranian team submitted new written proposals, about 80% of which were included in the existing draft.

Iran and the P4 + 1 are scheduled to resume talks in Vienna this Monday, December 27. The talks last Friday saw a 10-day hiatus for the return of delegations to their respective capitals amid the Christmas holidays in Europe.

Iran to take part in next round of talks with S Arabia

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday announced Tehran's readiness to take part in the next round of tension-easing talks with Saudi Arabia brokered by Iraq.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Tehran on Thursday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Tehran presented "a set of practical proposals" to Riyadh, which were viewed "positively" by the Saudi authorities, paving the way for the next round of talks in Baghdad.

RHM/