Iran, Iraq sign joint declaration on Soleimani assassination

Kazem Gharibabadi, who is the secretary of Iranian Judiciary's Human Rights Council and also is the Judiciary's deputy for international affairs, said on Thursday that Iran and Iraq signed a joint statement during the second meeting of the Joint Committee formed on the investigation on the assassination case of anti-terror icons Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, and Iraqi Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Gharibabadi held a meeting with visiting Iraqi Justice Minister Salar Abdul Sattar Muhammad in Tehran on Tuesday.

The Iranian judicial official said that documents and information related to the role and intervention of the American defendants were provided by the Iranian delegation to the Iraqi delegation, and it was decided that the judiciary of the two countries would conduct additional investigations in that regard.

He also said that Iran and Iraq agreed that the two sides would continue to exchange investigative documents and any information related to the US criminal move in assaissinating the anti-terror commander near Baghdad airport in early 2020.

The Iranian official reportedly stressed the need to identify and bring to justice the perpetrators in the assassination of Iran and Iraq’s top anti-terror commanders in meeting with the visiting Iraqi judicial delegation in Tehran on Tuesday.

MNA/ISNA1400100201064