Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani Award in 15th Cinéma Vérité

In the last edition of the festival in 2020, the Special Jury Award of Iran's Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani Award went to Sasan Falahfar for "Iranian Eye".

In the closing ceremony of the 14th edition of the festival, the director of the Cinéma Vérité festival Mohammad Hamidi Moqaddam underscored that the Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani Award aimed at commemorating this "respected martyr".

Presided by Hamidi-Moqadam, the 15th edition of “Cinema Verite” is slated to be held in Tehran from December 6 to 16, 2021.

The Documentary and Experimental Film Centre (DEFC) organizes the annual Iran International Documentary Film Festival.

The festival has several sections including National, International, Martyr Avini Prize, Special Screenings, Portrait, Mirror of a festival, Focus on a country, Panorama, Workshop, and Doc Market.

Due to the spread of Coronavirus, this edition of the festival will be held virtually.

MNA/