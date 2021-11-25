Perpetrators behind Soleimani assassination must be punished

Iran-Iraq Joint Judicial Committee to investigate the assassination case of Iran’s top general Qassem Solmeinai and Iraq’s PMU Second-in-Command Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis issued a final statement at the end of their two-day meeting on Thursday.

After two days of talks, it was decided at that all possible judicial and legal measures would be taken to bring to justice and punish perpetrators and those involved in the heinous crime, the statement added.

In the meeting, it was also decided to continue bilateral cooperation to complete the ongoing judicial investigation and use all available capacities and capabilities to provide the necessary information in accordance with the agreement on legal and judicial cooperation in criminal files between governments of Iraq and Islamic Republic of Iran.

Iran-Iraq Joint Judicial Committee also added that the next meeting will be held in Tehran next month.

The Iranian delegation’s visit to Baghdad came as Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had previously emphasized at a meeting of Special Committee for legal and international prosecution case of former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and his companions to pursue the case and bring them to justice.

While commemorating the name and memory of Iran’s top general martyr Soleimani, a national and international anti-terror hero, the Iranian foreign minister had stressed the key role of US officials and government in committing the unforgivable crime.

In the course of his visit to Baghdad in Sept., Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had reiterated that the US government is responsible for the assassination of Iran’s top general Martyr Soleimani and must be punished for its heinous action.

It should be noted that a judicial delegation from Iran arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday to investigate the assassination case of former IRGC Quds Force Commander Martyr Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Iraq’s PMU Second-in-Commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were assassinated at Baghdad International Airport on Jan. 3, 2020, at the behest of former US President Donald Trump.

Following this criminal act committed by the United States, the Iraqi Parliament approved a plan to expel foreign troops from the country, which his yet to be implemented.

