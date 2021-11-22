Speaking in his weekly press conference, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

Spox. expresses hope Grossi's visit to Tehran be 'constructive'

Answering a question about the meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency and its impact on the Vienna talks, Khatibzadeh said, "Tonight, IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi will travel to Tehran. Iran-Agency relations have always tried to be technical and within the framework of safeguards and procedures of the Agency. We hope this trip will be as constructive as before."

Iran has always urged the Agency not to avoid political behaviour in technical issues, he said. "The Agency is well aware that all the acts of sabotage committed by the Zionist regime in Iran, which have been accompanied by the silence of some countries, have had a significant impact on some technical aspects."

Iran to focus on 'lifting sanctions' in Vienna talks

Stating that some countries are making miscalculations on the eve of the Vienna talks beginning, Khatibzadeh said that the focus of Iran in the Vienna talks will be on lifting sanctions.

"Iranian negotiation team will leave for Vienna with a serious will to lift the sanctions imposed on the Iranian people. We hope that the other sides will also come to Vienna with serious will and good intentions in order to reach a practical and comprehensive agreement," he added.

