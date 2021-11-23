Tehran attaches great importance to regional cooperation

Speaking on Tuesday in a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Khosro Nazeri, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi considered identifying and removing obstacles and problems to increase the level of relations and cooperation between member countries necessary, saying, "Any kind of obstacles and problems in the development of cooperation must be removed so that exchanges and economic relations between ECO member countries can be carried out at a higher and superior level."

"Each member of ECO has a lot of economic potential in various fields, the activation of which can lead to economic prosperity in the region," he added.

Referring to the capacities of ECO member countries in the fields of energy, trade, transport, digital economy, maritime economy and tourism, the Iranian President said, "Comprehensive plans and actions of the ECO Secretariat to activate these capacities can boost the region's economic prosperity and bring about the development and prosperity of ECO member countries."

Emphasizing that the Islamic Republic of Iran supports the activation and development of ECO activities, Raeisi added, "Tehran attaches special importance to regional cooperation in the framework of the Economic Cooperation Organisation and supports such activities".

During the meeting, Khosro Nazeri, Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO), also presented a report on the plans made for the ECO Summit in Turkmenistan.

The 15th Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Summit will be hosted by Turkmenistan in Ashgabat on December 28, 2010.

ZZ/President.ir