Unlike US, Iran never left JCPOA: Iran FM spokesman

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has posted a part video of his press conference yesterday in which he talks about the US special envoy for Iran Robert Malley's remarks on Bahrain visit during which he posed for a photo.

"Orchestrating photo op to sell fake narrative about the need for "mutual return to JCPOA" doesn't change the reality that, unlike the US, Iran never left the deal," Khatibzadeh said in part of his tweet on his Twitter account while sharing a video of his press conference yesterday.

"Spin won't get the US anywhere. Wise decisions—like ending max failure—just may," the Iranian spokesman added in an apparent reference to the Trump era's Maximum Pressure Campaign which Tehran has repeatedly said has failed to pressure it to give in to the US demands.

