Lifting illegal, unilateral sanctions focus of Vienna talks

13th government has repeatedly and clearly expressed the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards nuclear talks, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said, referring to the upcoming round of nuclear talks in Vienna.

The position of the Islamic Republic of Iran is clear, decisive, and logical, the Iranian senior diplomat added.

All US sanctions must be fully lifted in an effective and verifiable manner, Khatibzadeh stressed.

"Next week, we will be seriously participating in the Viena talks, and lifting the sanctions imposed on the Iranian nation will be on our agenda", he added.

The focus of Iran and the P4+1, is to lift the illegal, unilateral sanctions imposed on Iran by the United States after Trump's withdrawal from the JCPOA, he noted.

On Monday, Vienna will host a new round of nuclear talks between Iran and the P4+1 (Germany, France, Russia, China, and Britain) aimed at lifting US sanctions.

Ali Bagheri, the Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, will also chair the Iranian negotiation team in the talks.

