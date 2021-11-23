AEOI, IAEA chiefs hold meeting in Tehran

The IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi who arrived in Tehran on Monday night met with the Head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami on Tuesday morning.

The two sides are scheduled to discuss the technical cooperation between Iran and the international nuclear agency.

Last week, the spokesman of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation, Behrouz Kamalvandi, who welcomed the IAEA head upon his arrival and the accompanying delegation at the Tehran airport Monday, said that Grossi will hold meetings with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and the head of the Iranian atomic energy organization (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami.

Establishing a definite framework for cooperation between Iran and the international nuclear agency is atop the agenda of Grossi's meetings on the Tehran visit.

The visit by Grossi is taking place ahead of the start of Vienna talks on the removal of the sanctions on Iran on November 29.

The last time that the IAEA chief visited Iran was in September.

