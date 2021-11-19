  1. Politics
Nov 19, 2021, 4:25 PM

US has to lift sanctions before return to JCPOA: FM spox

US has to lift sanctions before return to JCPOA: FM spox

TEHRAN, Nov. 19 (MNA) – Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said that the precondition for the US to return to JCPOA is to remove all the sanctions in an effective and verifiable manner, and that the US president's signature be unreliable.

"The effective, altogether and verifiable removal of sanctions is a condition for the US to return to the JCPOA, and that is the main point of our talks in Vienna,"Saeed Khatibzadeh, the spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said about the pre-conditions for the return of the United States to the Iranian nuclear deal or the JCPOA on Friday ahead of the start of Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 on November 29. 

Khatibzadeh added, "If the United States enters the Vienna talks with the same approach and is ready to lift the sanctions altogether in a verifiable manner, the agreement will definitely be attainable in the shortest possible time."

"However, we want guarantees that the United States will not ridicule  international law again," the spokesman said.

Khatibzadeh stressed, "The United States, including the current US administration, has shown that it cannot abide by its guarantees and the signature of the US President is not as reliable and valuable as they claim, so it is natural that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the negotiating team receive the necessary guarantees." 

He added, "Nevertheless, these are issues that are discussed in detail and operationally in the negotiation room."

The spokesman also criticized the European powers for their indifference to the US violations of the JCPOA, stressing that " One of the issues going to be discussed in the Vienna talks is that JCPOA members must return to their commitments under the deal."

He stressed that Iran has suffered a lot from their indifference and violations that have to be discussed.

KI/5355428

News Code 180849
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180849/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News