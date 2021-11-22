US must ‘accept reality’, lift sanctions: Iran top negotiator

"It is widely believed that the United States, by withdrawing from the JCPOA, breached the deal blatantly and violated UNSC Resolution 2231 flagrantly," Bagheri Kani said in a recent interview with Aljazeera.

The top Iranian negotiator also said, "Iran continues its nuclear activities legitimately within the framework stipulated in paragraphs 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, the reason behind which has been fully explained in the text of the nuclear deal."

Earlier on Thursday, the Iranian deputy foreign minister asserted that the future of talks depends on the “firm determination” and “practical readiness” of other signatories to JCPOA to lift anti-Iran sanctions.

Iran and the remaining signatories to the JCPOA known as the P4+1 with the indirect involvement of the United States have held six rounds of talks so far with no results. The Western powers made excessive demands during the talks and the talks were halted amid the change in the government in Iran. The new Vienna talks are to begin on November 29.

As part of the remedial measures taken by Iran amid the indifference of the JCPOA parties to continued US violations of the JCPOA, Iran halted voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol, which allows unannounced inspections of its nuclear sites by the IAEA inspectors as per a piece of legislation approved in the Iranian parliament last December as well as the JCPOA itself.

Iran has repeatedly stated that the United States is a party that left the agreement and must first lift all sanctions in a verifiable manner, then Tehran will reverse its compensatory measures.

MP/FNA/PR