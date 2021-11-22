  1. Politics
Nov 22, 2021, 8:50 PM

IAEA chief Grossi arrives in Tehran

TEHRAN, Nov. 22 (MNA) – The IAEA director-general Rafael Grossi arrived in Tehran on Monday evening to hold meetings with the Iranian officials on the cooperation between Iran and the international nuclear agency on Tuesday.

The plane carrying the IAEA director-general Rafael Grossi landed in Tehran on Monday evening.

Last week, the spokesman of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation, Behrouz Kamalvandi, who welcomed the IAEA head upon his arrival and the accompanying delegation at the Tehran airport today, said that Grossi will hold meetings with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and the head of the Iranian atomic energy organization (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami.

Establishing a definite framework for cooperation between Iran and the international nuclear agency is atop the agenda of Grossi's meetings on the Tehran visit.

