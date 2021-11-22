IAEA chief Grossi arrives in Tehran

The plane carrying the IAEA director-general Rafael Grossi landed in Tehran on Monday evening.

Last week, the spokesman of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation, Behrouz Kamalvandi, who welcomed the IAEA head upon his arrival and the accompanying delegation at the Tehran airport today, said that Grossi will hold meetings with Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and the head of the Iranian atomic energy organization (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami.

Establishing a definite framework for cooperation between Iran and the international nuclear agency is atop the agenda of Grossi's meetings on the Tehran visit.

