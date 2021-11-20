Iran condemns assault on its consulate in Germany

The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Khatibzadeh reacted to a reported firebomb attack on Iran's consulate in Hamburg, Germany in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

The spokesman condemned the assault and called on the German government to fulfill its responsibilities in securing Iranian diplomatic premises in accordance with Vienna Convention.

Khatibzadeh added that the German government is expected to take consistent and effective measures to prevent the recurrence of such attacks.

He also said that the German government is expected to meticulously look into details of the incident and confront seriously with the perpetrators behind it.

Germany's local media said on Saturday that Iran's consulate in the northern German city of Hamburg had been attacked with firebombs by unknown individuals last night.

According to Bild newspaper, a passing car had noticed that two unknown individuals were escaping from the scene after throwing firebombs at the front door of the consulate last night.

The report added that nobody was hurt in the incident while the police have launched an investigation into the matter by checking the CCTV cameras.

