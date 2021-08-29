  1. Economy
Iran's trade with EAEU rises to over $ 1.6 bn: official

TEHRAN, Aug. 29 (MNA) – An official with the Iranian Customs Administration has said that the volume of trade between Iran and the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in the first four months of this year rose to $ $ 1.6 billion.

Director-General of the Iranian Customs Administration for International Customs Cooperation Hossein Kakhki said that Iran's trade volume with the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in the first four months of 1400 in the Iranian calendar (beginning on March 21, 2021) exceeded $ 1.6 billion, indicating a 93 percent increase in value.

Kakhki said that over the past four months since the start of the Iranian year of 1400, Iran's exports to the Eurasian Economic Union member states recorded $ 358 million, which shows a 46 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The customs official added that during the four first months period, the major destination for Iranian exports included: Russia with $ 188.926 million, Armenia with $ 83.43m; Kazakhstan with 53.395m, Kyrgyzstan with $ 24.294m and Belarus with $6.578 m. 

He added that Iran's imports from the (EAEU) was $ 1.252 billion.

Ha added that the major exporters to Iran included: Russia with $ 1.62 billion 723, Kazakhstan with 178,722 mn; Belarus with $8,290, Armenia with $2.239mn and Kyrgyzstan with $216,000.

