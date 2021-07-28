Iran, Russia trade volume exchange up 15% in 1st half of 2021

Speaking in an interview with CNBC News in Russia on Tue., Rustam Zhiganshin reiterated the trade volume exchanged between Islamic Republic of Iran and Russian in the first six months of 2021 faced a giant leap as compared to the same period of last year.

Following the trade volume growth last year in 2020, the trade volume exchanged between Iran and Russia in the beginning of 2021 showed a positive dynamicity in a way that bilateral trade in the first six months of 2021 registered a 15 percent growth, he added.

According to the data released by the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the volume of trade between Iran and Russia in 2020 hit $2.22 billion, he said and put the Russia’s export of products to the Islamic Republic of Iran in 2020 at $1.42 billion.

EAEU also reported that volume of trade exchanged between Iran and EAEU member states in 2019 hit $2.9 billion, showing an upward trajectory.

