Iran to increase border exchanges with Afghanistan, Pakistan

Mohammad made the remarks in a press conference with reporters upon his arrival at Zahedan international airport.

The increasing rate of cross border exchanges with eastern countries such as Afghanistan and Pakistan is one of the main goals of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said.

'Rimdan' border in Sistan and Baluchestan Province for land trade exchanges, 'Chabahar' sea border for expanding exportations, and 'Ramshar' free zone have been officially considered for that purpose [ increasing rate of cross border exchanges], he added.

Mohammad went on to say that the presence of some infrastructures could provide a great opportunity for expanding cross-border trades such as Zabol airport and the under-construction railway of Chabahar to Zahedan which goes all the way down to Milak border.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed that the good geographical location of the newly constructed city of Ramshar has created a good opportunity for increasing the export rate, adding that this area is also considered to turn into a free zone.

The Free zone of Sistan is located in the north of Sistan and Baluchestan province and it includes parts of Zabol, Hamoon, Zahak, Helmand, and Nimruz.

