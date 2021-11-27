42m tons of goods loaded/unloaded in last 3 months at ports

Deputy of planning and resource management of Ministry of Roads and Urban Development said that 28,000,000 tons of non-oil products and the rest 14,000,000 tons of oil-products were loaded or unloaded at the Iranian ports during the first 3 months after the 13th Iranian government took the office in August.

According to the report, during the same period, 507,000 TEU (Twenty Equivalent Unit) of loading and unloading operations have been carried out.

He also said that in that period, 11,000,000 million tons of non-oil goods were exported, 62,100,000 tons were transited and 990,000 tons were transshipped.

He further stated 2,641 merchant vessels of over 1000 gross tons have docked at the commercial ports during the 3-month period.

