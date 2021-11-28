Iran’s foreign trade value at $63bn in 8 months: IRICA chief

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) and Deputy Economy Minister Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi made the remarks on Sunday, saying that Iran’s foreign trade in this period hit $63 billion, showing a 42 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

In this period, Iran exchanged 110.3 million tons of goods, valued at $63.1 billion, with its trade partners, he stated.

A comparison of an eight-month trade of Iran with its trade partners indicates that country’s trade with its partners from March 21 to Nov. 22 registered a 43.5 and 40 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively.

Of total 110.3 million tons of goods exchanged from March 21 to Nov. 22, $83.7 million tons of which is related to Iran’s export of products, valued at $31.1 billion, showing a 10.5 and 42 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively, Mir-Ashrafi added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the IRICA president pointed out that petrochemicals accounted for 43 percent of the country’s total exports share value in this period, adding that Iran exported 39.8 million tons of petrochemicals, valued at $13.3 billion, from March 21 to Nov. 22.

China, Iraq, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan constituted Iran’s five export target markets in this period, Deputy Ministry of Economy added.

