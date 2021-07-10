Eurasia Expo, chance to promote Iran trade with member states

Hamid zadboum made the remarks on Fri. and reiterated that organizing the first Eurasia Expo 2021 in Iran is a proper opportunity for the facilitation of free trade talks with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) as well as broadening of bilateral relations with the Union’s member states.

Emphasizing on the significance of this prestigious event in the Islamic Republic of Iran, TPOI chief pointed out that holding specialized Eurasia Expo 2021 in the country will provide suitable ways for evermore recognition of Iran and EAEU export capacities.

As home to 185 million populations, EAEU is considered as the important trade partner of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he stressed.

Islamic Republic of Iran and Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU)’s member states inked a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) in 2018 which was put into effect on November 2019, he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the effect of organizing the first edition of Eurasia Expo 2021 in Tehran in trade ties between Iran and five EAEU member states and emphasized, “The spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, condition caused the reduction of number of participants from Iran and other countries.”

MA/IRN84398209