US military convoy targeted in Iraq's Nasiriyah

Sabereen News reported that a bomb exploded on the route of a convoy belonging to the US military in Nasiriyah, Iraq.

News sources have not yet released any information on the number of people killed or injured in the blast.

Over the past few weeks, a large number of military convoys belonging to the American troops have entered Iraq through cooperation with Iraqi companies through various border crossings.

Meanwhile, in recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by roadside bombs.

