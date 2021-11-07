US convoy departs Syria for Iraq

In one of the largest operations to withdraw its military equipment from Iraq, US forces transferred a convoy of 270 vehicles from its military base at Kharab al-Jir military airport in al-Hasakah province in northern Iraq.

According to Syrian State News Agency (SANA), a convoy of 150 refrigerated trucks and 120 trucks carrying US tanks moved from US military base at Kharab al-Jair airport to the illegal Al-Waleed crossing on the border with Iraqi Kurdistan region on Sunday.

The US convoy was supported by armored vehicles and other vehicles equipped with machine guns belonging to militants of Syrian Democratic Group until it reached Iraqi land, the report added.

MA/FNA14000816000746