US logistics convoy in Baghdad comes under attack

Sabereen News reported that the US military logistics convoy was attacked on Monday afternoon in Baghdad.

Meanwhile, Iraqi sources reported late Sunday that another US military logistics convoy was targeted in Al Diwaniyah province.

According to the Sabereen News, the convoy was targeted by a roadside bomb at the Diwaniyah international freeway in central Iraq.

Over the past few weeks, a large number of military convoys belonging to the American troops have entered Iraq through cooperation with Iraqi companies through various border crossings.

Meanwhile, in recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by roadside bombs.

Many Iraqi groups consider the US forces present in the country as occupiers and emphasize the immediate withdrawal of these forces from their territory.

ZZ/FNA14000901000665