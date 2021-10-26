Bomb attack on Russian military convoy attempted in Syria

"Today, at 08:55 local time, an improvised caseless explosive device went off before the head car of the Russian military police convoy, which was on a patrolling mission along the M-5 highway in the Daraa governorate near the settlement of Umm al-Maaten," the Russian defense ministry quoted him as saying, TASS reported.

According to Kulit, Russian servicemen were not hurt.

On October 20, a bus with Syrian soldiers was blown up in Damascus. Thirteen servicemen were killed. On September 9, a Russian military convoy drove into a bomb. Russian Lieutenant Colonel Alexei Shnaider was killed.

ZZ/PR