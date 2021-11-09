US military convoy targeted in southern Iraq

A security source reported an explosion on the route of a convoy belonging to the US military in southern Iraq.

The source told Shafaq News that an explosive device exploded in Al-Diwaniyah province, targeting a convoy carrying US logistics equipment.

No one was injured in the blast, the source said.

Over the past few weeks, a large number of military convoys belonging to the American troops have entered Iraq through cooperation with Iraqi companies through various border crossings.

Meanwhile, in recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by roadside bombs.

