  1. Politics
Nov 9, 2021, 8:35 AM

US military convoy targeted in southern Iraq

US military convoy targeted in southern Iraq

TEHRAN, Nov. 09 (MNA) – A military logistics convoy belonging to the US troops in Iraq was targeted with an explosive device in the south of the country, local media said.

A security source reported an explosion on the route of a convoy belonging to the US military in southern Iraq.

The source told Shafaq News that an explosive device exploded in Al-Diwaniyah province, targeting a convoy carrying US logistics equipment.

No one was injured in the blast, the source said.

Over the past few weeks, a large number of military convoys belonging to the American troops have entered Iraq through cooperation with Iraqi companies through various border crossings.

Meanwhile, in recent months, convoys carrying logistics equipment for US troops stationed at various military bases in Iraq have been repeatedly targeted by roadside bombs.

ZZ/FNA14000817000901

News Code 180525
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/180525/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News