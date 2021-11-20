Iraq’s Hezbollah warns US, Saudi Arabia, Zionist regime

Hezbollah Secretary-General, Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi said in a statement that efforts have been done to dismantle Hashd al-Sha’abi. He underlined that trying to eliminate an influential group in Iraq will face failure, AL-FORAT News reported.

Turning to the early results of the parliament election he said that some countries were cooperating in manipulating Iraq’s parliament election’s result. In the meantime, some countries are making effort for the outbreak of a civil war in this country, he added.

Iraq’s Hezbollah secretary-general warned that the outbreak of civil war in Iraq will burn the US, Saudi Arabia and Zionist Regime in the fire as well. Qais al-Khazali, Secretary-General of Asaib Ahl al-Haq (AAH) in Iraq met and held talks with Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, Special Representative for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq on the late election results in Iraq.

Al-Khazali’s office declared in a statement that during the meeting, the two sides consulted the most important Iraq’s issues including the result of the election on the top and its consequences. According to this statement, Al-Khazali comprehensively delivered reasons for the fraud and overt manipulation of the election result.

AAH Secretary-General, expressing surprise on issuing a statement by Security Council on the election before the final confirmation of the result underscored that Shiite groups coordination board will continue pursuing legal measures in this case.

He called on the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq to stay neutral on the arisen problems in Iraq in order to overcome the crisis and prevent the country from going towards political stand-off.

