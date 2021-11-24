Iran trade value with ECO member states hits 48.5% growth

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi IRICA’s Spokesman said on Wednesday that 20.3 million tons of goods, valued at $9.233 billion, were exchanged between Iran and ECO member states in the first seven months of the current year (from March 21 to Oct. 22), showing a 43 and 48.5 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively.

Some 20,327,839 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $9,233,536,792, were exchanged between Iran and nine ECO member states from March 21 to Oct. 22, he said, adding, “Of total trade value exchanged, 17,440,617 tons of which, valued at $6,030,544,007, related to Iran’s exports share while 2,877,222 tons of which, valued at $3,302,992,785, related to Iran’s imports share.”

Turning to Iran’s export of products to ECO member states, Latifi stated that country’s export of goods to ECO member states in the first seven months of the current year hit a 58 and 60 percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively.

Turkey accounted for 56% of Iran’s total exports share in that period with importing $3,397,278,250 worth of non-oil goods and commodities from Iran, IRICA spokesman stressed.

MA/IRN84554080