Iran, ECO member states’ trade value hit $5bn in 5 months

About eight million tons of non-oil goods, valued at $5 billion, were exchanged between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (from March 21 to August 21), Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi Spokesman for IRICA stated on Mon.

He went on to say that 7,944,322 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $4,967,319,849, were exchanged between Iran and Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states in the first five months of the current year, 6,107,311 tons, valued at $2,953,303,532, of which related to Iran’s export of product to thee countries.

In this period, the Islamic Republic of Iran imported 1,837,011 tons of non-oil products, valued at $2,014,016,317, from ECO member states, Latifi added.

Accordingly, Iran’s trade with ECO member states in this period showed an 8 and 38 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively, he continued.

It should be noted that Iran’s export of products to nine ECO member states from March 21 to August 21, 2020, registered a 22 and 50 percent hike in terms of weight and value respectively, IRICA spokesman underlined.

MA/5308700