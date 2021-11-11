UAE-Turkey land transit corridor crossing Iran inaugurated

Over the past few days, the route from the UAE to Turkey through Iran was opened with the first shipment.

Mohammad Hossein Rezaian, an expert in the field of transit, told Mehr correspondent on the new transit route that crosses Iran that the consignment entered the port of Shahid Rajaee in south Iran on the Persian Gulf from the UAE and reached Turkey through the Bazargan border crossing in northwest Iran.

Rezaeian said that the transit route starts from the UAE port of Sharjah to the Turkish port of Mersin.

The expert said that the new route shortens the former transit route by 12 days, meaning that it will take 8 days for the shipments to reach Turkey's port through Iran from UAE's Sharjah while the previous route had to cross the Bab al-Mandeb strait, the Red Sea and the Suez Canal and all the way to Turkey which used to take 20 days.

Iran lies in a geographical location that can link different countries in the region as well as different regions in the world to one another.

Last summer, the first shipment from Finland to India crossed Iran in late June.

