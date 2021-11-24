UAE-Iran-Turkey transit corridor to become operational

The Director-General of Transit and International Transportation Bureau at Iran’s Road Maintenance & Transportation Organization (RMTO) Javad Hedayati confirmed the launch of a new transit corridor through Iran between the UAE and Turkey, saying that a senior Emirati official who is following the Emirati talks with Turkey is scheduled to come to Iran.

About a month ago, the testing passage of two Emirati trucks from Iran to Turkey was successful, he added.

Previously, Mohammad Hossein Rezaian, an expert in the field of transit, told Mehr correspondent on the new transit route crossing Iran that the consignment entered the port of Shahid Rajaee in south Iran on the Persian Gulf from the UAE and reached Turkey through the Bazargan border crossing in northwest Iran.

The expert said that the new route shortens the former transit route by 12 days, meaning that it will take 8 days for the shipments to reach Turkey's port through Iran from UAE's Sharjah while the previous route had to cross the Bab al-Mandeb strait, the Red Sea and the Suez Canal and all the way to Turkey which used to take 20 days.

Iran lies in a geographical location that can link different countries in the region as well as different regions in the world to one another.

Last summer, the first shipment from Finland to India crossed Iran in late June.

