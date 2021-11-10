Iran, India stress enhancing bilateral economic cooperation

Visiting Iran's Secretary of Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani made the remarks in New Delhi on Wed. in his meeting with India’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Kumar Doval during which he called for the removal of barriers to the economic relations between the two countries of Iran and India.

Shamkhani, who arrived in India’s capital New Delhi on Tuesday to attend 3rd Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan in Indian capital on Nov. 10, said that economic relations between the two countries are not satisfactory and effective steps must be taken to remove barriers in the related field.

One of the most important issues between the two countries is to accelerate full commissioning of Chabahar Port, he said, adding that Islamic Republic of Iran wants to use its capacities for development and growth of the region so that establishing strong bilateral relations with India can pave the way in this direction.

In addition to cooperating with India in international, regional and bilateral arenas, Iran wants to expand relations with India based on its scientific, technical and transit capacities, Shamkhani added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iran’s top security official pointed to the recent developments in Afghanistan and Western countries’ plan to destabilize the region. Shamkhani emphasized the need for cooperation and collaboration of all regional countries in helping Afghan people and dealing with insecurity.

He expressed hope that the two countries of Iran and India could further cooperate with each other with regard to Afghanistan security.

India’s National Security Adviser, for his part, emphasized the significance of establishing relations with Iran and stressed the need to expand cooperation, especially in economic and security fields.

Doval expressed regret about the insufficient level of economic relations between the two sides and stressed the need to remove obstacles.

The SNSC secretary also held a meeting with his Kyrgyz counterpart during which he stressed the need for the participation of all countries in the region in helping the Afghan people and dealing with elements behind the insecurity in the country.

