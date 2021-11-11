Iran describes Syria visit of UAE FM a positive step

In the telephone conversation on Thursday, the foreign ministers of Iran and the UAE discussed bilateral relations, areas of joint cooperation and ways to develop the cooperation in line with their shared interests.

According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the UAE Foreign Minister had stated that Abu Dhabi wanted to cooperate with Iran in the field of environmental protection and combating the challenge of climate change.

Meanwhile, a readout by the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the Iranian diplomat described the UAE counterpart's visit to Syria as a positive step.

Amir-Abdollahian further expressed hope that the financial transactions between the two sides would be facilitated.

The Iranin foreign minister said that resolving some executive problems between the two countries would facilitate and develop trade relations and expressed hope that with the cooperation between the two governments, the problems in financial exchanges created in the light of bilateral relations and international law would be resolved.

The UAE foreign minister, for his part, said that the existing problems for trade exchanges between the two countries are being studied through experts from the two countries and efforts are being made to resolve them.

Moreover, the two foreign ministers extended invitations to each other to visit their respective countries.

Referring to the priority of the new Iranian government, the two diplomats considered the increasing dialogue and cooperation among the nations of the region important and stressed the need to strengthen it.

The UAE top diplomat made a phone call to his Iranian counterpart earlier this year on September 9 to offer his congratulations to the new top Iranian diplomat on his new post as the Iranian foreign minister.

In the September phone call, the UAE Foreign Minister reviewed the previous meetings between Iranian and UAE officials and the history of friendship between the two countries and emphasized the good relations between the two neighboring countries.

The Iranian Foreign Minister, for his part, stressed the strong and stable relations between the two countries.

Amir-Abdollahian reviewed the developments in the region and described the consultations between the two countries on bilateral, regional and international issues as important.

