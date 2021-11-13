Tehran, Bishkek emphasize broadening trade, economic ties

Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance (MEAF) Seyyed Ehsan Khandouzi and Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev met and held talks in Tehran on Saturday to discuss bilateral economic ties and issues of mutual interests.

During the meeting, Iranian minister pointed to the foreign policy of the current administration under President Raeisi and said that Iran’s policy is based on the priority of developing relations with neighboring states.

He also emphasized the need for creating necessary facilities for the promotion and improvement of activity of traders and economic activists of the two countries.

The visiting Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev, for his turn, pointed to the necessity of development of trade and economic ties between Iran and Kyrgyzstan and stressed unique and unparalleled capacities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of transport of goods especially via Bandar Abbas to the Caspian Sea and desire of Central Asian states for strengthening North-South Corridor.

Turning to Kyrgyzstan's membership and Iran's observer membership in Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), he described capacity of EAEU for the development of trade relations between the two countries “important”.

