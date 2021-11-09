  1. Politics
Yemeni Army shoots down US spy drone

TEHRAN, Nov. 09 (MNA) – A spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces announced the downing of a US spy drone over Ma'rib province.

The Spokesman for Yemen Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said on Tuesday that the country's army forces shot down a US spy drone.

According to Saree, the US Scan Eagle spy drone that was conducting spy activities has been shot down in the airspace of the 'Al Jubah' district in Marib. 

He stressed that the country's forces will continue to respond to aggression by the Saudi coalition and its international allies.

In recent months, the Yemeni army has also shot down several Saudi coalition drones that were conducting hostile operations in various parts of Yemen.

