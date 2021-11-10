Saudi coalition says Yemenis fired 3 ballistic missiles

After considerable advance by the Yemeni army and popular committees in Maarib Province, the Saudi-led military coalition reported ballistic missiles fired towards southwestern provinces in Saudi Arabia. These 3 missiles were fired at southwestern Saudi Arabia (Asir, Jizan, Najrn, Al-Baha).

Meanwhile, the coalition claimed that the Saudi air defense managed to intercept all the 3 missiles.

This is while Yemen’s army and popular committees have not still reacted to the aggressing coalition's statement yet.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under brutal aggression by the Saudi-led coalition. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them being civilians.

The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to ousted former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Meanwhile, Yemen is home to the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with at least 7 million people on the brink of famine and hundreds of thousands suffering from cholera.

