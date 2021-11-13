Yemeni Army shoots down US spy drone over Marib sky

The Spokesman for Yemen Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said on Saturday that the country's army forces shot down a US spy drone.

According to Saree, the US Scan Eagle spy drone that was conducting spy activities has been shot down in the airspace of the 'Al Jubah' district in Marib.

He also announced that the American drone had been shot down with a suitable weapon and its images would be released soon.

This is the sixth US Scan Eagle spy drone that the Yemeni air defense has managed to shoot down this year.

In recent months, the Yemeni army has also shot down several Saudi coalition drones that were conducting hostile operations in various parts of Yemen.

