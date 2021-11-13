Saudi fighter jets heavily bomb Yemen’s Ma’rib prov.

Fighter jets of the Saudi aggressor coalition have intensified their airstrikes on various parts of the city of Ma'rib city over the past 24 hours, Al-Masirah reported.

According to the report, Yemeni media reported that fighter jets of the Saudi coalition have heavily bombed the city of Ma'rib 22 times in the past 24 hours.

This is while that Yemeni military forces have recently made significant advancements in Ma'rib province.

The mentioned media reported that the main goal of Saudi Arabia and its allies in intensifying attacks on Ma'rib city is to prevent the continuation of the Yemeni army and popular committees in this city.

In recent days, the Yemeni army and popular committees have taken control of the "Um Reesh" military base in the southern province of Ma'rib.

This military base was the last base of Saudi-affiliated forces in the south of Ma'rib province. With this important achievement, Yemeni forces can now advance towards the "Safar" region where many of Yemen's oil and gas fields are located.

