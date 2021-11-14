Saudi-led coalition fighter jets bomb Yemen's Ma’rib 19 times

Fighter jet of the Saudi-led coalition have intensified their airstrikes on various parts of the city of Ma'rib province over the past 24 hours, Almasirah reported.

According to the report, the Yemeni media reported that the Saudi aggressor coalition’s fighter jets bombed the city of Ma'rib 19 times in the past 24 hours. This is happening at a time when Yemenis have recently made significant progress in Ma'rib.

The media reported that the main goal of Saudi Arabia and its allies in intensifying attacks on Ma'rib is to prevent the continuation of a series of advances by the Yemeni army and popular committees in the city.

In recent days, the Yemeni army and popular committees have taken control of the “Um Reesh” military base in the southern province of Ma'rib. This military base was the last base of Saudi-affiliated forces in the south of Ma'rib.

With this important achievement, Yemeni forces can now advance towards the “Safar” region, where many of Yemen's oil and gas fields are located.

