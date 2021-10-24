Ghalibaf congratulates Muslims on Prophet birthday anniv.

In a message on Sunday, the Speaker of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has offered his Muslim counterparts the birthday anniversary of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

"I am pleased to express my most sincere congratulations to you on the anniversary of the birth of the blessed Prophet of Islam, Hazrat Mohammad al-Mustafa (PBUH)," the speaker's message reads.

"It is hoped that according to Islamic teachings and in accordance with the Holy Quran as well as the Prophetic tradition (PBUH) we will see the strengthening of empathy and brotherhood among the great Islamic Ummah and the strengthening of brotherly relations between Muslim countries," he also said.

Ghalibaf added in the congratulatory message, "I seize the opportunity to ask God Almighty for the increasing health and success of your Excellency and the members of parliament, the progress and prosperity of the government and the nation of your country."

