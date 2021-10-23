  1. Technology
Oct 23, 2021

Iran ready for nuclear cooperation with Islamic countries

TEHRAN, Oct. 23 (MNA) – Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi has expressed Iran's readiness to cooperate Islamic countries in the field of nuclear industry.

"We are ready to cooperate with the Islamic world in the development of nuclear technology in line with the welfare of the people and Islamic societies, in order to pave the way for the new Islamic civilization," Spokesman of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said in remarks to mark the birthday anniversary of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on a visit to some nuclear sites on Saturday while being accompanied by the foreign guests attending the Islamic Unity Conference underway in Tehran.

The Spokesman hailed the Muslim scientists for their role in the progress of knowledge and sciences while calling on Muslim societies to revive the great Islamic civilization through a rebirth and Renaissance. 

He also called for unity among Muslims in the face of the Global Arrogance's unilateralism and bullying behavior.

